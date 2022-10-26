LAKE FOREST – Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, many were wondering if the Bears would make a major move with one of their veteran players.

On Wednesday, two days after they scored their biggest win of the season, they’ve done just that.

Per multiple reports, the first from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears are getting a fourth round pick in exchange for the 2021 Pro Bowler.

Neither the Bears or the Eagles have confirmed the deal.

The 12-year NFL veteran spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Bears after signing with the team as a free agent before the 2020 season. Quinn still has a year-and-a-half left on that five-year, $70 million contract.

In three seasons in Chicago, he finished with 21 1/2 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 31 quarterback hits, and 77 tackles in 38 games. His most productive season came in 2021, when he set a new Bears single-season sack record, netting 18 1/2 in 16 games, breaking the previous record set by Richard Dent in 1984 (17 sacks).

During his seven games this season, Quinn registered one sack and eight tackles as he moved back to defensive end from outside linebacker as the Bears switched to a 4-3 scheme.

