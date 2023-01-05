CHICAGO – The news concerning Damar Hamlin continues to improve from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as the Bills’ safety continues to recover from a cardiac arrest suffered Monday night against the Bengals.

His coaches and teammates are speaking out for the first time on Thursday as they react to the “substantial improvement” made by the second-year player.

Meanwhile, those around the NFL are continuing to share their emotions on Hamlin, including a few Bears’ players, while Matt Eberflus is making sure his staff prioritizes mental health as they prepare for their season finale.

The latest news on Hamlin is a big part of this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now as we bring you up-to-date on the latest sports news in Chicago and around the country. Hear from the Bears and the Bills on the safety during this episode.

We’ll also talk about the 100th birthday for Bears’ owner Virginia McCaskey as Jarrett Payton discusses his thoughts on the matriarch of the franchise.

Plus we’ll check in with the Bulls after a streak-snapping win over the Nets at home, have an injury update on Patrick Kane while Northwestern beat an in-state foe at home for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday night in Evanston.

Larry Hawley has more on all of these stories in “The Afternoon Lineup” live at 4:30 PM in the video above.