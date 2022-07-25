LAKE FOREST – One of the more consistent things when it comes to the Bears has been their helmets, which have not changed very much over the last half-century.

But in their 103rd year of competition, the team has decided to shake things up a bit for two games during the 2022 season.

A New Look: The Bears today revealed their alternate orange helmets for the 2022 season. They’ll wear them for 2 games:

Oct. 13 – vs Commanders

Oct. 30 – at Cowboys

The Bears will wear their orange jerseys for both games as well.

On Sunday, the team announced that they’ll wear alternate orange helmets for their games against the Commanders on October 13th at Soldier Field and against the Cowboys in Arlington on October 30th. The team will wear these helmets along with their orange jerseys and white pants.

Per the Bears, this is the first time they’ve had a primary color of the helmet not be navy blue.

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic. So, we’re not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement,” said Bears chairman George McCaskey in a statement from the team. “I’m very excited for this modification. I like that it’s staying within the traditional Bears look. We’re excited about them and hope the fans will be too.”

The Bears have become one of a few teams in the NFL that have announced the use of an alternate helmet over the past few weeks thanks to a relaxing of a league rule. In the past, teams were only allowed to use one set of helmets for the entire season, but it as announced last year that the NFL would allow for alternates starting in 2022.