CHICAGO – There is no telling how the Bears’ 2022 season is going to go as a new general manager, new head coach, and a revamped roster takes the field come the fall.

But at least on Thursday, the team and fans got to see the exact path they’ll take during their 17-games from September through January.

Here is the full Bears 2022 preseason and regular season schedule released by the NFL tonight. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/RZ06Xh6qE2 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 13, 2022

The NFL officially released their preseason and regular season schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday night after much of it leaked out during the day and the Bears announced their opener with the 49ers on September 11th at Soldier Field earlier in the day.

After a 6-11 2021 season and a number of questions on the team, most of the team’s starts are scheduled for Noon with three appearances on primetime in Week 2 against the Packers in Green Bay (Sunday Night), Week 6 against the Commanders at Soldier Field (Thursday Night), and the following week against the Patriots on Monday night in Week 7 in Foxborough.

The Bears will play on Christmas Eve at home as they host the Bills for a Noon kickoff on Saturday, December 24th. As for the season finale against the Vikings at Soldier Field, that will either be played on Saturday, January 7th or Sunday, January 8th at a time to still be determined.

Matt Eberflus’ team will open the preseason on Saturday, August 13th against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field at Noon. They’ll face the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday, August 18th and then the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, August 27th to roundout their preseason schedule.

Here is the full slate of games for the Bears coming up in 2022:

PRESEASON

Game 1 – Saturday, August 13th – vs Chiefs – Noon

Game 2 – Thursday, August 18th – at Seahawks – 7 PM

Game 3 – Saturday, August 27th – at Browns – 6 PM

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – Sunday, September 11th – vs 49ers – 12 PM

Week 2 – Sunday, September 18th – at Packers – 7:20 PM

Week 3 – Sunday, September 25th – vs Texans – 12 PM

Week 4 – Sunday, October 2nd – at Giants – 12 PM

Week 5 – Sunday, October 9th – at Vikings – 12 PM

Week 6 – Thursday, October 13th – vs Commanders – 7:15 PM

Week 7 – Monday, October 24th – at Patriots – 7:15 PM

Week 8 – Sunday, October 30th – vs Cowboys – 12 PM

Week 9 – Sunday, November 6th – vs Dolphins – 12 PM

Week 10 – Sunday, November 13th – vs Lions – 12 PM

Week 11 – Sunday, November 20th – at Falcons – 12 PM

Week 12 – Sunday, November 27th – at Jets – 12 PM

Week 13 – Sunday, December 4th – vs Packers – 12 PM

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – Sunday, December 18th – vs Eagles – 12 PM

Week 16 – Saturday, December 24th – vs Bills – 12 PM

Week 17 – Sunday, January 1st – at Lions – 12 PM

Week 18 – Saturday, Jan. 7th or Sunday, Jan. 8th – vs Vikings – Time TBD