CHICAGO – We will be talking a lot more about this team once the weather turns a little cooler, but on this hot day in Chicago, the Bears are leading the news for sports.

The team is opening up the first of their three-day mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall, doing so in some of the hottest temperatures in the area in nearly a decade. Early on, the big story is one of the players who has chosen not to take part in the workouts – Robert Quinn.

Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to make news when it comes to the injured list instead of the field, as their closer is now on it, a reliever comes off it, while their All-Star shortstop start his work to comeback. Lance Lynn made his return to the White Sox for the first time in 2022 on Monday night, though he made as much noise off the mound as on it.

Yu Darvish’s return to Wrigley Field for the first time since he was traded by the Cubs late in 2020 didn’t work out so well for the hosts, whose losing streak continues to grow as June goes on.

The Chicago Wolves hope the third time is the charm when it comes to clinching a Western Conference title as they host Stockton in Game 6 of their series. A win and they will advance to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2019.

