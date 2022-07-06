CHICAGO – One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bears in 2022 has nothing to do with what’s happening on the field or anything that could happen soon.

That is the stadium where the team will play their games for the long term as the team finalizes the purchase of the Arlington Park site in Arlington Heights which they signed a purchase agreement on last Fall

A report in Craine’s Chicago Business late Tuesday night says a committee formed for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is exploring the feasibility of putting a dome over Soldier Field in order to entice the team to stay in town. This comes as the Bears are exploring a possible new stadium in the northwest suburbs, which would take them out of the city for the first time.

