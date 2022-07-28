CHICAGO – This are just beginning to get going for the Bears up at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his new-look team for training camp, and already there is an injury concern for one player.

Lucas Patrick left practice early with athletic trainers and didn’t return, which is not good news for an offensive line that’s looking to establish continuity early in the 2022 season.

At least the group has Darnell Mooney, who figures to be the leader of the receiving corps that will feature a number of players trying to prove themselves over the course of the next few months.

As all that is going on, the chatter continues around the proposed renovations to Soldier Field that were presented by Mayor Lori Lightfootb’s office this past week. That has also generated thoughts of a second NFL team in Chicago, which has actually happened before.

All of this was featured in this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now on Thursday as we take a look at the big stories in Chicago sports. We also check in with the Cubs as they begin their series with the Giants on Thursday, which will also most likely be the last with Willson Contreras on the team.

On their off day before a six-game homestand, LaMond Pope discussed if the White Sox might finally find consistency in a very up and down 2022 campaign so far. We also heard from two new members of the Blackhawks as they look to bring a veteran presence to the team’s rebuild.

Larry Hawley covers all of these stories in this edition of the show on WGN News Now which you can see live at 7 PM in the video above.