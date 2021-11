Police in Australia made an usual stop.

They pulled over a man for driving on the sidewalk in a cooler.

But we’re not talking about any old cooler.

This one was motorized with an engine, four wheels and handlebars.

The 25-year old man was spotted driving the blue cooler in Kerang, Victoria.

Police say due to the size of the engine, the cooler is considered a vehicle and must comply with road rules.

The cooler was impounded for 30 days and the man was cited for driving without a license.