AUSTRALIA — It’s not uncommon for golfers to find geese or coyotes, or even an alligator on a golf course.

But this encounter is a new one. A golfer caught a “robber crab” trying to go through his friend’s golf bag. The character is a coconut crab. It gets its nickname for its penchant for stealing food.

There must have been something he wanted in the bag.

As the golfers tried to pull the crab off a club, he snapped it in half.