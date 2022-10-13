Aurora University’s School of Nursing students regularly use manikins to prepare for real world scenarios.

AURORA, Ill. — State-of-the-art technology will soon help nurses-in-training at Aurora University.

Thursday U.S. Senator Dick Durbin held a news conference to announce federal funding he has secured for the university’s School of Nursing.

According to a press release from his office, this funding will allow the university’s Immersive Learning Center to obtain state-of-the-art training technology, including simulation manikins, to learn foundational skills in realistic and diverse patient care scenarios.