AURORA, Ill. — A new program is coming to the City of Aurora which its mayor and police chief say will increase community safety and police transparency and accountability.

On Monday, Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and police chief Keith Cross are scheduled to announce the Transparency and Accountability Program (TAP) at a 10 a.m. press conference.

The program includes the implementation of body cameras, in-car cameras, and other technology, according to a press release from the police department.

