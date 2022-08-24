CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments is breaking ground Wednesday morning.

Lightfoot first announced her initiative when she took office in 2019 as a way to revive some of the city’s struggling neighborhoods. The goal was to combine the resources of city departments with community and corporate partnerships.

The first three approved projects were announced in March 2021 and included the Auburn Gresham Apartments.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed through this story. Check back for updates following the event.