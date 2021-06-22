As he stays patient in the Bears’ QB plan, Justin Fields will be putting in work before training camp

LAKE FOREST – It appears that no matter what he did during the month of offseason workouts at Halas Hall or what he might do at the same location during training camp, but the Bears top pick’s position appears to be locked in.

Justin Fields will start the 2021 season as the backup to starting quarterback Andy Dalton when the team opens the season September 12th against the Rams.

It’s the company line that was echoed from everyone to Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy, and even Dalton himself. Despite the healthy amount of calls from the outside to give the ball to Fields to start the season, the Bears are content with their plan.

Frankly, so is Fields, who is receptive to the idea of learning behind Dalton as the team approaches the fall.

“If I don’t believe in it then it’s not going to work out. So my job is strictly to get better, to be the best quarterback I can be, and help my team win” said Fields when asked about the team’s plans at quarterback. “That’s what I’m going to do, whether it’s starting or sitting, I’m gonna do whatever is going to help us win.”

That includes putting in the work over the next month before training camp is expected to begin before the end of July. Those workouts will take place at Halas Hall in front of a limited crowd with most eyes expected to be on Fields as he gets his work in for the 2021 season.

After finishing out work this week at team headquarters, which was required of all the rookies, Fields says he’ll take a vacation with family before getting back to work. Fields told reporters at his news conference during mandatory mini-camp that he’d be arriving two weeks early to training camp to continue his work.

“Just work out, study film, meet with coach Nagy individually on Zoom. Most likely just talk about the playbook,” said Fields. “Right now I have a base idea of what plays we have right now so just diving into that more and just focusing on the smaller details because when you have a big base of it, you can really start detailing each and every specific thing in a play and really get to know it like the back of your hand.”

Then if he should get the chance to take the field, he’ll be ready. At the moment, he’s trying to put the push from fans for him to start and the pressure that will eventually come when he does take the team’s QB1 spot.

“Of course I feel it. But great things don’t all happen all at once. I’m going to be patient,” said Fields.