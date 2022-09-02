CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. David Brown will reveal details and arrests made by the department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism at a Friday afternoon news conference.

A release from Brown’s office simply states he will discuss, “recent investigations and arrests by the Bureau of Counterterrorism,” at a 3 p.m. event without providing any further information.

The press conference comes nearly one year to the day since Ernest Cato was promoted to chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism. He took over for Jose Tirado who retired from the department.

The news conference will be livestreamed in its entirety from within this story beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Details will be added to this post shortly after the event’s conclusion.