EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced an arrest Wednesday in a July shooting which left a teen girl in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy, of Sauk Village, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult, but authorities are withholding his name at this time.

The girl, who was 13 at the time, and a group of friends were in a backyard for a birthday party in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue on July 25 . At around 6:20 p.m., the alleged gunman fired seven shots over a fence.

The victim, named Marie, was struck once and suffered a spinal cord injury. Police said that there was an intended target in the backyard.

According to an August 10 update on a GoFundMe, Marie has come out of a coma but remains on life support.

The update also stated she turned 14 years old on Monday. The page has raised more than $22,000, far exceeding its stated goal of $10,000.