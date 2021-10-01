Arby’s unveils new sweats with real smokehouse aroma

CHICAGO — Do you enjoy the aroma of a smoke house?

Better yet, the smoky smell your clothes get bathed in after you leave a bonfire? That smell can soon be yours 24-7.

The fast food chain Arby’s is recreating those aromas in an exclusive line of sweat suits that have been hand-smoked in an actual smoke pit.

It’s the company’s way of celebrating their new Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. The new sweats come in an iconic burgundy shade that are vacuum-sealed to preserve maximum smoky infusion.

The sweats will be available online on Monday, October 4th, beginning at noon for $50.