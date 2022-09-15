CHICAGO – Apple pie, apple cider, and caramel apples are popular fall favorites.

But what about apple tamales, chicken apple sausage, or apple fries?

Those are just some of the many tasty apple-inspired treats that will be available at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest.

The two-day apple extravaganza will be held October 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson.

WGN News Now spoke to Rudy Flores, Executive Director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, about the event now in its 35th year.

“We have over 80 vendors that’ll be participating from local artists to local businesses selling clothing, selling vinegars, selling spices, I mean you name it we have it at this festival,” said Flores. “But one of the great things at this festival is bringing in apple farms from Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.”

Flores adds that while they will have traditional apple-themed dishes, their vendors do get creative with the apples, creating foods inspired by the fruit such as apple tacos, apple cotton candy, and even apple pulled-pork shoulder.

“You can get the candy apple with the apple pie, that’s what people think about, and you definitely need to get that. But we try to make it a little bit more unique each year. You know we’re in the city, so we have to give that urban vibe to it.”

Adult visitors will also have their choice of several hard ciders at Apple Fest, plus bands will perform live on stage during the event.

“It’s a great family-friendly event as well,” said Flores. “We have entertainment throughout the weekend in our Kids Zone where we have jugglers and people on stilts, and magicians as well as bands like The Wiggleworms from Old Town.”

There will be a suggested donation of $5 at the gate.

You can find more information on the apple-inspired food offerings, vendors, and more here and in the video above.