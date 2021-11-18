Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams talks Bears & life after football on WGN News Now Sports Talk & The 9-Yard Line

CHICAGO – He’s someone who has played for the Bears, provided commentary for the team, and even worked on some social media segments as part of his growing post-football resume.

Anthony “Spice” Adams is the right guy to ask when it comes to his impressions of the Bears’ 2021 season at the halfway point this November. The team has struggled for consistency in many areas and went into the bye week with a 3-6 record.

What does Adams believe the team must do to get back on track? What about quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL season? Can the defense play at an elite level without Khalil Mack?

The former defensive lineman talked about that on WGN News Now Sports Talk & The 9-Yard Line on Thursday during a promotional appearance through Charmin.

