CHICAGO – The football regular season in the Big Ten has come to an end and, like usual, there were plenty of storylines to discuss when it comes to the 14-team conference.

Michigan’s decisive win over Ohio State likely puts them in the College Football Playoff as they prepare to face Purdue in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Boilermakers won the west division championship for the first time in school history, just edging out Illinois. Bret Bielema’s team enjoyed a breakout 8-4 season, but there’s a little lament that three-straight losses in November took them off a track to Indianapolis and their first conference championship contest.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Northwestern, who endured its roughest season of the Pat Fitzgerald era. The Wildcats lost 11-straight after a season-opening win over Nebraska in Dublin, the highest number of defeats in a season for the program since 1989.

Anthony Herron of the Big Ten Network joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss these topics on the conference during 2022 regular season. He also took some time to discuss a major change coming to the College Football Playoffs – 12 teams in 2024.

