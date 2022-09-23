CHICAGO – Over the past few months, fans saw a few firsts from the city’s WNBA franchise.

Starting off, the Chicago Sky were playing as the reigning league champions for the first time after capturing the title in October of 2021. It put a spotlight on the team not only in Chicago but all across the WNBA, where a team hadn’t won repeat championships in 20 years.

Then came the regular season, where the Sky won a franchise-record 26 games, besting their previous mark from 2013 by two games. That locked them into the second seed for the WNBA Playoffs, and the team won their first round series against the Liberty in three games.

But in the end, there was disappointment in this historic season, as the Sky lost in the WNBA semifinals to the Sun in five games. In that “winner-take-all” contest, Connecticut outscored the team 18-0 to finish the game and send the Sky to a defeat just short of the WNBA Finals.

Now the focus for the team turns to the offseason, where plenty of roster decisions are to be made about a few players while a few of those athletes also have to decide whether to continue on with their WNBA careers.

Annie Costabile joined WGN News Now to discuss all of those topics on the Sky as we wrapped up their 2022 season on “9 Good Minutes.” The Chicago Sun Times beat reporter shared her thoughts on the team and what might be ahead for their future as they look to 2023.

You can watch Annie’s interview with Larry Hawley on “9 Good Minutes” in the video above.