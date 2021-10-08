Annie Costabile discusses the Sky’s run to WNBA Finals on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It took a little while for injuries to heal and chemistry to build, but once it did, there’s been no stopping the Chicago Sky.

After a 16-16 regular season which landed them the sixth seed in the WNBA Playoffs, they won a pair of single-elimination games to advance to the semifinals. There they took care of business against the league’s best team, the Connecticut Sun, beating them in four games to advance to their first WNBA Finals in seven years.

It was clinched on a memorable night at Wintrust Arena in which a crowd of around 8,000 cheered the team onto a ten-point win.

Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times has covered the team all season long and she joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss the season and the upcoming finals. Watch her conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.