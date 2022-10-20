CHICAGO – For those of a certain age, there was nothing quite like the decade both in culture, music, and sports.

Here in Chicago, there were a number of emerging bands on the scene along with one of the greatest dynasties in the history of North American sports. For those who live through it, the decade of the 1990s had its own unique character and charm that is often reflected on fondly.

Author and sports writer Andy Frye decided to make this the subject of his new fiction book “Ninety Days in the 90s.” It chronicles Darby Derrex time travel back to the decade with only a limited amount of time to fix some things from the past.

Andy joined Larry Hawley on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss the book along with some of his favorite moments from the 1990s. Of course, that includes plenty of talk about the Chicago Bulls of the decade, who won six championships in eight seasons.

Andy will also be discussing the work at “90s Book Club,” happening Saturday, October 22 at The Empty Bottle, 1035 North Western Ave, Chicago, from 5 PM to 7 PM.