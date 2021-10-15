An inside look at the college recruiting process for student-athletes

Does your child aspire to play their favorite sport for a college team? Many student-athletes dream of doing that and doing it on a scholarship. Recruiting is a key factor to making that dream a reality. WGN News Now spoke with David Kmiecik, senior recruiting manger with Chicago-based NCSA sports about the recruiting process, from what you should do to when you should start. We also spoke with Piper Gallaher, who was recruited to play soccer at Loyola, and her father Scott. They share their experience with the recruiting process and their perspectives as a student-athlete and a parent.