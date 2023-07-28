CHICAGO — A taste of New England will be coming to Chicago in the next few months – and they’re moving into a very visible location.

Legal Sea Foods, which is based in Boston and has locations on the East Coast, will be opening its first restaurant in downtown Chicago this winter.

They’ll be at 315 N. Dearborn Street in the space that was previously occupied by Dick’s Last Resort, overlooking the Chicago River. No official opening date was given by the company.

The restaurant will feature two levels with indoor and outdoor dining above the river along with a few private dining rooms. Legal Sea Foods will be located next to Smith and Wollensky, which is owned by its parent company PPX Hospitality Brands.

This comes after they established a “virtual kitchen” at that restaurant in 2020 to gauge interest in the brand. Naturally, there was enough to open up a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the city.

“We are thrilled to bring Legal Sea Foods to Chicago,” said Legal Sea Foods president and COO Matt King in a statement from the company. “As part of the PPX Hospitality Brands family, this new location is a true testament to our company’s overall growth and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to cities across the country.

“Chicago’s vibrant dining scene and diverse palate presents a huge opportunity for us to showcase a uniquely “Legal” seafood experience to Chicagoans. We’ll soon be dubbing this new riverfront location our Midwest flagship!”

The restaurant features a number of New England-theme seafood dishes like Clam Chowder, Baked Haddock, Oysters, shellfish, Lobster, and Lobster Mac-N-Cheese.