LAKE FOREST – While the team is continuing to practice at Halas Hall with preseason games remaining, the traditional training camp has come to an end.

Fans are no longer allowed at workouts to watch the team as the Bears now focus on a schedule that will more closely resemble the one they’ll have in the regular season. That includes this week as they get ready for their third and final preseason game against the Browns on Saturday in Cleveland.

But over the past few weeks, a number of fans got the chance to see a new era of the team grow in Lake Forest as the roster assembled by general manager Ryan Poles was led by new head coach Matt Eberflus.

One of these fans at training camp, however, got the chance to enjoy an experience like no other on August 16th at team headquarters.

Ahead of her 11th birthday, Tellyah Stringfellow, a patient at Advocate Children’s Hospital, was the guest of honor during her day at Halas Hall. Suffering from a congenital heart condition, she’s had a number of surgeries at the hospital due in order to treat her pulmonary valve stenosis/ventricular septal defect.

This includes a number of follow-up procedures at Advocate Children’s Hospital as well.

As part of a pre-birthday celebration, Tellyah got the opportunity to not only watch practice but at the end of the session got to breakdown the final huddle before the team left the field.

After that, she had the opportunity to meet both Poles and Eberflus along with a number of players, including top wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Following that, Tellyah took part in a birthday party featuring team mascot Staley where she got a number of gifts from the franchise.

Larry Hawley featured this moment in the “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now