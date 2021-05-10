American Craft Beer Week Kicks off

Kinslahger Brewing Company spoke with WGN News Now about Craft Beer Week, what you can expect out of the event, and they talked about new flavors you can enjoy.

Kinslahger is a production brewery specializing in lager fermentation and located in Oak Park, IL. Opened in March 2016, we seek to expand the boundaries of lager fermented beers by producing not only classic lager styles but through creating new flavor experiences not traditionally associated with lager beer. Currently available for delivery and pick-up.

Visit Oak Park invites you to roam Chicago’s fun next-door neighbors, beginning with the brand-new Oak Park craft beer trail that launches during American Craft Beer Week, May 10-16. Four world-class breweries join together in Oak Park to offer a taste of what’s on tap. Guests can download the Craft Beer Trail Pass from visitoakpark.com to get special offers and discounts. Breweries include One Lake Brewery, located in a renovated bank on the corner of Austin and Lake Street; Oak Park Brewing Company, with board games and a library full of books from famous authors; The Wild Onion Tied House — a 100-year-old building that was formerly a theater house; and Kingslahger, which offers tasty ales online while its taproom is currently closed.