Allie Quigley adds another three-point contest win at the WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS – Even when she wasn’t participating in the game, one of the best outside shooters in the WNBA still found a way to provide one of the best moments of the All-Star showcase.

Yet Allie Quigley still had to lean on family to make sure that she’d added another chapter to her history in the three-point shootout.

“First thing I look at her and I was like ‘Did I get it?’ Because I can’t tell really if I won or not,” said Quigley, who was looking at her wife and teammate Courtney Vandersloot. “By the I looked at her face I knew I had it.”

Indeed the Joliet native did, and for the third time in her WNBA career, she won the three-point competition during halftime of the WNBA’s All-Star Game Wednesday at Mandalay Bay. Quigley got 28 points in the first round of the four-player competition, then got 24 to top Jonquel Jones of the Sun.

The Sky guard, who is a three-time All-Star, also won the competition in 2017 and 2018, though she dispute the pulling it off is easy despite her success.

“It’s stressful, actually. A little nerve-wracking” said Quigley. “You’ve just kinda got to get into a rhythm, be confident, and try to relax as much as you can. The crowd, the Team WNBA just had my back, so it felt cool to be out there.”

While her excitement was at halftime, three other players on the Sky had business to take care of before and after the contest. Vandersloot along with Kahleah Copper and Candace Parker were on Team WNBA as they faced Team USA in the unique match-up for the mid-season classic.

Parker was in the starting lineup along with Vandersloot, with the forward getting five points, rebounds, and assists while the guard dished out a team-high seven assists. Copper had nine points off the bench in a 93-85 win by the WNBA All-Stars.

Lincolnwood native and former Niles West star Jewell Loyd started for Team USA, getting four rebounds and two points in 22 minutes. The Seattle Storm guard appreciated the chance to get ready for the Tokyo games later in July with this matchup against the best in the WNBA.

“One thing that I always notice with Team USA is that we’re always hungry to get better,” said Loyd. “That’s what we’re constantly doing. I felt like in the game we were trying to figure it out and we stayed together, which is super important.”