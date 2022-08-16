CHICAGO – It’s the middle of August and right now both of the major professional sports teams in town have a shot at the postseason.

That’s something to be expected for the Chicago Red Stars, who have appeared in the NWSL Playoffs for six-straight seasons while making the championship match in back-to-back postseasons.

For Chicago Fire FC, it’s a little different, since the club has only appeared in the MLS Cup playoffs once in the previous nine seasons, and that was back in 2017.

Yet both teams are right there to qualify for the postseason as the summer winds down and the fall approaches.

Despite a slew of injuries and playoff absences, the Red Stars find themselves in sixth in the NWSL standings and with within striking distance of any of the clubs currently above them. Can the club that features new leadership on the field with manager Chris Petrucelli and a host of young players make it seven-straight season in the playoffs?

A recent stretch of success over the last month has the club in the hunt for the last playoff spot, which they briefly held at the beginning of August after a road triumph over Charlotte FC. Does their revamped roster under a new manager in Ezra Hendrickson have a chance to end a five-year postseason drought?

Alex Campbell of CHGO appeared on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss both teams as they head down the stretch of their regular seasons.

