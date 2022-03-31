CHICAGO – They haven’t made any major splashes in free agency over the past few weeks and, frankly, that was to be expected.

General manager Ryan Poles said in Indianapolis during the combine that the Bears would be active on the second and third levels of free agency as they look to build up a roster full of holes. Salary cap limitations from the previous regime also made pulling off some major moves a bit difficult.

So signings at positions of need here or there have been the norm so far in March for the Bears, with disappointments coming with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (failed physical) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (offer sheet matched by Bills).

Without a first round pick but two in the second, Poles will try to add some players in the NFL Draft that can have some impact on the team in the 2022 season. It wouldn’t be a surprise if a receiver or two were selected to give Justin Fields something to work with come next fall.

On top of that, the franchise continues to look at constructing a new stadium on the Arlington Park property, for which the team signed a purchase agreement for this fall.

Aldo Gandia of Barroom Network discussed all of those topics and more during his appearance on WGN News on Thursday. They covered a wide variety of topics on the team’s offense, defense, and the impact of new head coach Matt Eberflus on the group.

