After years of training in Chicago, Julianna Pena eyes a UFC bantamweight title

LAS VEGAS – On Friday, she stood toe-to-toe with her opponent whom she’ll face in the biggest moment over her Mixed Martial Arts career to date.

Julianna Pena will face current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 269 on Saturday evening. The third-ranked fighter in that division, it’s a major opportunity for the native of Spokane, Washington to claim the coveted championship belt.

“I worked so hard to get here. I’m just so excited to finally get the opportunity to do it,” said Pena of her upcoming fight with Nunes. “The world is my oyster and I have the opportunity and the ability to do anything that I want in life.

“That being said, I’m so ready for this moment, and I’m ready to get my hand raised.”

While she’ll be fighting out of Spokane, she’ll also be representing Chicago, where she has been training since 2016. Arriving in the Windy City came about thanks to a promotional stop in the city the year before, and working with gyms around Chicago has helped to shape her fighting style and improve her results.

Larry Hawley has more on what Pena had to say about her time and training in Chicago on WGN News Now, and you can watch that story in the video above.