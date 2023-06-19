CHICAGO — A new year & several new additions bring more expectations for the Bears in 2023, but how much is realistic to expect from this group?

There are more pieces in place than there were a year ago when general manager Ryan Poles shed payroll in his start to reconstructing the team. A No. 1 overall pick netted a top wide receiver along with future draft capital while a few positions were bolstered by the addition of veterans.

Certainly quarterback Justin Fields has better protection and a deep threat with D.J. Moore while the defense solidified what could be a linebacker group to build on.

Yet this is a team coming off of a 3-14 season and still is looking to fill holes along with adding depth to the current roster. Players are still trying to perfect a new defensive system brought by head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams while the offense continues to grow under second year coordinator Luke Getsy.

Both are factors in weighing what’s realistic to expect from the Bears in 2023 as they look to creep up the standings in what is a wide-open NFC North after the departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

Is it fair to expect the Bears to have a major turnaround, like they did from 2017 to 2018 when they went from five wins to 12 and a division title? Is it more realistic that the team would improve a few wins and use their draft capital to keep building up the depth of their team?

Ultimately, everyone will find out when they open up training camp on July 26 and then the season on September 10 against the Packers.

