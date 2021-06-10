After a month wait, Candace Parker makes her home debut in a Sky victory

CHICAGO – This was a moment that she along with other fans of the Sky had been waiting for since she signed with the franchise on February 1st.

Unfortunately, it ended up happening a couple of weeks later than Candace Parker or her team might have hoped for.

An ankle injury after the forward’s debut with the Sky in a season opening win over Washington on May 15th kept her out for eight-straight games. That included five games at Wintrust Arena where Parker could have player her first game in front of home fans.

Finally, after nearly a month out of the lineup, Parker was able to step in the lineup for the Sky on Wednesday to help the team end a losing streak.

Parker played 18 minutes as she returns from the ankle injury against the Fever in a 92-76 victory at Wintrust Arena. She had some trouble shooting from the field – going just 1-for-9 with three points, but Parker did have five rebounds, two assists, and a block in the victory.

“Hey, I’m just happy to be out playing basketball,” said Parker of her second game of 2021. “It wasn’t the prettiest but it will get there.”

She’ll have plenty of time to do so with 22 games still remaining on the schedule, including a return game against the Fever in Indianapolis on Saturday at Noon. But Parker was quick to praise those on the Sky who aided her in getting back to the court after the ankle injury.

“I worked my a– off the last three weeks to even put myself in that position to be back on the court, so I just really appreciative for our staff, my team at home, back in LA,” said Parker. “Just everybody that has contributed to even allow me to get back on the court.

“Im super thankful.”

The Sky and their fans are as well.