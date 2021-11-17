After a late 2020 trade, Mallory Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe contribute to a Red Stars championship push

CHICAGO – There are so many examples throughout this season that show the benefits of the move made by the Red Stars on December 30, 2020.

Another one showed up on Sunday when the club was in need of some insurance in their NWSL semifinal game in Portland.

SARAH WOLD-GOAL STRIKES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/VSeIc0d76a — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 14, 2021

Sarah Woldmoe took a shot from distance and found the back of the net in the 59th minute against Portland to put her team up 2-0. That was the insurance goal that would finish off the scoring in a monumental upset for the Red Stars franchise.

“A lot of hard work feels like, all the sudden, it pays off, just in a split-second,” said the midfielder of her goal, which was her third of the season.

Being at this point wouldn’t have been something Woldmoe would have envisioned before December 30, 2020 but it became a reality when she along with Mallory Pugh were sent to the Red Stars by then Sky Blue FC (Since renamed NJ/NY Gotham FC).

The impact of both players on the franchise has been tremendous, with Pugh a finalist for the NWSL MVP while Woldmoe has been a consistent contributor to the club. Each has helped the Red Stars to their second-straight league championship game in 2021, where they’ll face the Washington Spirit in Louisville on Saturday afternoon.

In 24 games, Pugh had five goals and four assists as she was named the Red Stars’ team MVP for the season as she’s made a consistent impact all season long. In the NWSL quarterfinal against NJ/NY Gotham FC, she had the only goal of the game to send the Red Stars to the semifinals.

Woldmoe has been in 23 games this season with three goals, including the one Sunday against the Thorns, to go along with an assist.

While Woldmoe is expected to play, Pugh’s status remains in the air after she was placed into the NWSL’s COVID-19 protocol before the Portland game, keeping her out of the semifinal.

