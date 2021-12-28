Add some Puerto Rican flair to your NYE affair

CHICAGO – Whether you’re planning to attend a New Year’s Eve party or ushering it in at home, having a drink or cocktail to ring it in with is a must for many.

Now make that a signature drink or a chic cocktail and you’ll be stepping into 2022 in grand style.

Chicago Bartender David Leon, Junior practices mixology and has some amazing creations on his instagram account and website. All of his drinks are tropical inspired and have a Puerto Rican influence.

He shared some recipe ideas to add pop to your New Year’s Eve party with WGN News Now.