Adam Jahns discusses the Bears general manager/head coach search on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – The Bears hasn’t won a playoff game in almost 11 years, and a few of the reasons why is something that he chronicled in The Athletic on Friday morning.

Adam Jahns along with fellow Bears’ reporter Kevin Fishbain wrote about the team’s inability to find consistency on and off the field with George McCaskey as the team chairman. Since he took over in 2011, the team will have five head coaches in a little over a decade, with the latest expected to be hired in a few weeks.

In that time period, the Bears have yet to win a playoff game with only one team in that span going to the postseason.

Jahns discussed the story in The Athletic along with the team’s search for replacements for general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on “The 9-Yard Line” on Friday afternoon. The reporter also discussed what he saw out of franchise quarterback Justin Fields in his first season with the team.

Watch his discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.