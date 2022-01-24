Adalina serves upscale Italian romance in Chicago’s Gold Coast

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for new ways to celebrate love this upcoming Valentine’s Day, WGN News Now has you covered with our Valentines-YAY! series.

In this episode we take you to a gem tucked away in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, Adalina.

The modern Italian restaurant opened its doors in June 2021 and is led by Michelin-Starred Chef Soo Ahn.

Here you’ll find house made stuffed pastas, imported cheeses and meats, and hand-selected beef and seafood for shared plates that are sure to satisfy.

We recommend starting off with the Gnocco Fritto. It’s 24-month aged Prosciutto Di San Daniele, whipped Ricotta, Mieli Thun Honey.

Our pro tip is to mix your whipped ricotta and honey, spread it on the Gnocco, add your prosciutto and enjoy!

You can’t go wrong with the Mussels Au Gratin followed with some Malfaldine. Once you’re all done with those dishes, make sure you save room for dessert.

Head pastry chef Nicole Guini has whipped up two new treats.

There’s a Lavender Earl Grey Gelato with lemon lime grapefruit bar. She also has a Port Espresso Tiramisu with rum raisin gelato, topped with a lotus flower tuile.

The romantic setting is centered around a chandelier made of 150,000 crystals, imported from Italy. It took 6 months to make and 24 hours to install.

A rose will also be included with your Valentine’s Day reservation.