CHICAGO, IL – Easter is fast approaching which means many parents are looking for ways to make the holiday egg-stra special for their little bunnies.

Decorating, hunting and tossing eggs are traditional Easter activities, but the co-founders of Family Entourage recently shared some egg-citing new ideas with WGN News Now for kids of all ages.

Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar recommend the activities below for families and discussed each in detail with WGN News Now’s Christine Flores in the video above.

Get Crafty: DIY Easter Fun — simple crafting ideas using all kinds of mediums, including free printables and free coloring sheets too

Edible Art: Cookie Painting — themed shortbread cookies you decorate with water color paint palettes then eat

Personalized Patches — personalize pouches, bags, suitcases and more with fun patches

Passover Projects — a box with 8 activities to help your family better understand the holiday, from origami plagues to making sedar more fun