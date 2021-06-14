A weekend of sweeping success for Chicago sports

CHICAGO – “Sweep” was the key word for teams locally this weekend, especially when it comes to baseball.

Both the Cubs and the White Sox swept their opponents to stay in first place in their respective divisions. The north siders won all three games against the Cardinals in front of a full capacity Wrigley Field for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile Tony La Russa’s team went to Detroit and swept the Tigers in three-straight, dominating the last two contests after a close win on Friday night in extra innings.

The Chicago Sky got a sweep of their own last week over the Indiana Fever when they beat them for the second time in as many games Saturday in Indianapolis. That came after a victory at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday that snapped the team’s seven-game losing streak.