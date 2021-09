CHICAGO — This fall, WGN-TV will be launching an hour-long lifestyle show “Daytime Chicago” in the 10am slot; “Rachel Ray” will be moving to later in the afternoon. Co-hosts Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge will be hosting the weekday lifestyle and entertainment show, which will cover various topics specific to Chicagoans, with features on health, décor, cooking, travel and more. The show will debut this September.

The WGN News Now team caught up with Tony and Amy before their big launch.