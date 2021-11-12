A vast majority of Americans believe in soulmates

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

A new survey finds a vast majority of Americans believe in the idea of a soulmate.
Researchers with OnePoll surveyed 2,000 Americans on behalf of Hily.
They found 73% of people surveyed believe soulmates exist.
65% believe finding someone compatible is less stressful as they get older.
And, when they finally do find “the one”, 68% believe their relationship will last forever.

