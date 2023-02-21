RIVER GROVE, Ill. – Sometimes you have to wait a long time to get what you want in sports, and that wait a quarter-century for a program at Triton College.

The NJCAA wrestling team hadn’t won a district championship since 1998, but that streak was about to come to an end this weekend at Harper College in Palatine.

In a strong effort across the team, the Trojans captured the Great Lakes district title this weekend as they beat ten other schools taking part in the championships. Triton’s 155 points were nine points better than host Harper, who finished in second place.

What makes it even better is that all Triton wrestlers that competed at district championships all advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament that will be held in Council Bluffs, Iowa March 3 and 4.

Here are the wrestlers that qualified for the national championships.

Anthony Schickel (125)

Elon Rodriguez (133)

Connor Svantner (157)

Alonzo Smiley (165)

Curtis Ruff II (197)

Sherman Dixon (174)

David Capron (149)

Billy Tucker (141)

Jeivan Ross (184)

Ronald Krewer (285)

Along with those athletes, head coach Tim Duggan was named the Great Lakes District Coach of the Year.

The Triton College wrestling team is the subject of the Random Hawlight for this week on WGN News Now. You can see more from Larry Hawley in the video above.