CHICAGO — One of the best moments at Wrigley Field this past weekend didn’t happen between the lines.

Instead, it featured a unique opportunity for a cancer survivor ahead of the Cubs’ series against the Marlins.

As part of an Advocate Health Care program, ten-year-old Flynn McGuire from Yorkville got to have a unique moment at the Friendly Confines on Friday as he was the honorary bat kid for the afternoon.

He’s a patient of Advocate Health since having to undergo a craniotomy to remove a large brain tumor on September 25, 2013, just after his first birthday. Since then, he’s recovered well and goes in for occasional surveillance imaging.

During his day at Wrigley Field, McGuire was joined by his family on the field for an opportunity to visit the Cubs’ dugout and meet a few of the players. Given his own No. 23 jersey, Flynn was also featured on the videoboard along with a segment on the game broadcast.

Larry Hawley featured McGuire in this edition of the “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now and you can see more on that in the video above.