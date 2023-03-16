CHICAGO – It’s a time of uncertainty for a number of local professional sports teams, but at least fans know there will be at least one championship game in the Chicago area in 2023.

You can thank the newest professional franchise for making that happen.

.@usmlr announced today that @SeatGeekStadium will host their 2023 Championship Match on Saturday, July 8.

The @HoundsChicago are in their first season in the league and play in Bridgeview.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qkpTlzDHPO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 16, 2023

Major League Rugby announced on Thursday that SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview will be the host of their championship match for this season.

It will be played on Saturday, July 8th at 2 p.m. and will be nationally televised on Fox.

This is being staged at the home of the Chicago Hounds, who are in their inagural season in Major League Rugby. They’ve played three matches so far, including two at SeatGeek Stadium.

“Moving the Championship Match to a predetermined venue has long been a goal of Major League Rugby,” said MLR CEO Nic Benson in a statement. “As the league continues to show an exceptional pattern of growth, we believe this is the perfect time to plan an entire weekend of fun rugby and fan events around our showcase game.

“Chicago’s rich history of hosting large scale rugby events combined with a great facility in SeatGeek stadium, makes for the perfect place to celebrate and honor our athletes and fans.”

Per a release from Major League Rugby, there will be a block party festival that will take place around the stadium ahead of the championship match. It will feature rugby games at a number of levels along with a “live music festival atmosphere” that will feature food and drink options from local businesses.

Founded in 2018, Major League Rugby features 12 teams, 11 from the United States and one from Canada, playing in a season from February through June.