CHICAGO, Ill – Chicagoans will soon head to the polls to decide several key offices including that of Mayor.

It’s all part of the Consolidated Municipal Election which will be held on Tuesday Feb. 28.

These are the offices voters will find on the ballot:

Mayor

City Clerk

City Treasurer

Alder-people -in all 50 wards

Police District Councils – 3 per District in 22 Districts

The race for Mayor of Chicago is the most hotly contested and high profile race with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot being challenged by eight candidates.

They are Congressman Chuy Garcia, former public schools CEO Paul Vallas, businessman & philanthropist Willie Wilson, County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, State Representative Kam Buckner, 4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King, 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and activist Ja’Mal Green, who won a lottery to be first on the ballot.

A runoff will be held on April 4th between the top two vote getters if a candidate does not get more than 50% of the vote.

Here’s a look at how the Chicago Board of Election plans to lay out the ballot.

Mayor

JA’MAL GREEN

SOPHIA KING

KAM BUCKNER

WILLIE L. WILSON

BRANDON JOHNSON

PAUL VALLAS

LORI E. LIGHTFOOT

RODERICK T. SAWYER

JESUS “CHUY” GARCIA

Clerk

ANNA M. VALENCIA

Treasurer

MELISSA CONYEARS-ERVIN

Click HERE to see all of the candidates running for Alderman in Chicago’s 50 wards plus those vying to be Police District Council Members.

Voters will also decide several referenda and local options which are listed below.

Reopening Green Line Train Station W16

Yes

No

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P01

“Shall our Alderman & Mayor support a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance to prevent the displacement of renters, condo & home owners in South Shore in light of the impact of the Obama Center and growing development in the area by taking steps that include but are not limited to 1) funding home repair, increasing homeownership & property tax relief 2) eviction protection, rental relief and a ban on application & move in fees 3) development of 100% income based housing on city owned vacant lots & 4) local hiring and jobs programs”

Yes

No

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P02

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P03

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P04

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P07

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P08

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P09

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P10

Supporting a South Shore CBA W05 P11

Supporting Affordable Housing in Woodlawn W05 P13

“Shall our alderperson and mayor support that the City owned vacant lot on 63rd street and S. Blackstone Ave be: at least 75% truly affordable housing where working families don’t pay more than 30% of their income in rent – to ensure that residents can afford to stay in the neighborhood as housing costs soar?”

Yes

No

Supporting Affordable Housing in Woodlawn W05 P14

Proposing Ordinances by Voter Petition W35 P11

“Shall Chicago voters have the initiative right to propose reform ordinances by voter petition and enact those ordinances by voter referendum?”

Yes

No

Adopting Mayoral Term Limits W35 P11

“Shall Chicago adopt the following term limit for the office of Mayor effective for the mayoral election in 2023 and thereafter: no person may hold the office of Mayor for more than two consecutive elected four-year terms?”

Yes

No

Preserving the Name of Soldier Field W35 P11

“Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is a War Memorial dedicated to the memory of soldiers who fought for our American democracy – by prohibiting any government entity from attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field or selling the naming rights to Soldier Field in any way?”

Yes

No