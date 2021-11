This Friday, November 19, 2021, Chicagoans will be able to see a rare celestial treat. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the fall skies.

WGN News Now spoke with Michelle Nichols, director of public observing with the Adler Planetarium about this upcoming event.

The planetarium will host a special edition of Sky Observers Hangout live on YouTube. It will be streaming live on Friday beginning at 1:30 a.m. You can find more information here.