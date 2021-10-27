A majority of Americans feel guilty calling out sick to work

More Americans are avoiding calling out sick to work out of fear and guilt. A study polled two thousand American workers and found many stress about taking time off work for fear of retribution, and 58 percent because they fear being criticized by their employer. That same number of people say they would only call out sick if their symptoms were so sever they couldn’t get out of bed. 68 percent of people who work from home said they feel obligated to still work if sick, believing they can only use a sick day if they have Covid-19. An overwhelming majority of those surveyed also say they feel severe guilt overburdening their co-workers when they call out sick due to worker shortages. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Theraflu.