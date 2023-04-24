CHICAGO — It wasn’t the best of weekends for a teams in the Windy City, with the highlight of the weekend coming before it even started.

Both baseball teams in town lost their games on Friday and Saturday while the soccer teams struggled away from home.

Here’s a quick lookback at what happened in Chicago sports this weekend.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

After Drew Smyly came six outs from a perfect game in a 13-0 Cubs’ win on Friday, the Dodgers controlled the series in their

Los Angeles got three runs in the final inning to break open a tight game on Saturday, pulling away for a 9-4 victory at a chilly Wrigley Field. Things didn’t get much better on a similar afternoon on Sunday as fans looked forward to a premier pithching match-up between Marcus Stroman and Clayton Kershaw.

After taking an early 2-0, the Dodgers got to the Cubs starter for two in the third on a homer by Mookie Betts and then back-to-back long balls by Max Muncy (2-run) then J.D. Martinez (solo). Like they did Saturday, Los Angeles pulled away late for a 7-3 victory.

At 12-9 on the season, the Cubs will now host the Padres for a three-game series at Wrigley Field starting on Tuesday.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The White Sox difficult start to 2023 continued against the Rays in St. Petersburg as the team was swept out of Tropicana Field by the best team in baseball.

Pedro Grifol’s team was walked-off twice, first on a Brandon Lowe two-run homer in the ninth on Friday in an 8-7 loss when the visitors led by two going into that inning. Randy Arozarena’s single in the tenth inning on Saturday gave the Rays a 4-3 victory with Tampa completing the sweep with a 4-1 win Sunday.

In the finale, the White Sox managed only three hits on the game as they fall to 7-15 on the season. They continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto starting on Monday.

(Chicago Fire FC)

It was hearbreak for Chicago Fire FC on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium as the club’s hopes for a point on the road were dashed in the closing moments of stoppage time by Atlanta United FC.

Kacper Przybyłko’s 90th minute goal got the Fire to even just ahead of nine minutes being put on the clock. But in the final minute, a corner kick bounced around in front of the goal and ended up going off Maren Haile-Selassie for the winner for the United.

With the loss, the Fire fall to 2-2-4 on the season as they get ready to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Soldier Field.

(Chicago Red Stars)

The Red Stars hopes for a second-straight victory were stopped by OL Reign, who had no trouble finding the back of the net on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field.

They scored three goals in the first half and two in the second in a 5-2 victory that sends the Red Stars to 1-3 on the season.

Rookie Ally Schlegel made her professional debut for the club and was able to get her first NWSL goal in the 46th minute. Arin Wright had the Red Stars’ other goal in the first half.

Chicago returns home to SeatGeek Stadium this Saturday to face the Washington Spirit at 7 p.m.

In other sports news, the Chicago Hounds Major League Rugby team was defeated at SeatGeek Stadium by the NOLA Gold 37-24.