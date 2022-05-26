CHICAGO — The Sweets and Snacks Expo brings together endless product innovations, insights and industry connections for confectionery and snack retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers.

This year, the expo is celebrating 25 years. While it’s not open to the public, WGN News Now was given a media pass to show you some of the latest and greatest treats that have been released, will soon be released, and ones that are making a comeback.

Hundreds of the world’s leading candymakers filled McCormick Place May 23-26, 2022 to debut new products with exhibitors ranging from global players to up-and-coming innovators. There were aisles of booths filled with specialty, gourmet, organic and classic candies.

The latest innovation in chips, sweet snacks, jerky, pretzels, and more were on display in the snack’s world.

Some products to keep an eye out for are mini Cheetos, Doritos, and Sun Chips. They are bite sized chips in large and mini-sized tubes that will hit the shelves by the end of the year.

Tostitos plans to release three new toppers sauces later this summer. They will come in Avocado Lime, Fiesta Ranch, and Red Chili Pepper flavors that can be poured over just about anything.

Another item to keep an eye out for is cereal straws. They were first introduced in 2007 and discontinued in 2009. But, customers missed them so much they created an online petition to bring them back; and after a 12 year hiatus the cereal straws returned to store shelves a few months ago. The products are currently out of stock, but suppliers say they should be back within a few months.

The show takes place every May, cycling through a rotation of cities every two years. After 2023 the expo will be held in Indianapolis and Las Vegas.