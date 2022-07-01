CHICAGO – It was the date of the release of a film three decades ago on Friday and it served a few purposes for those who packed into theatres.

On July 1, 1992, “A League of Their Own” was released as the latest sports movie of the summer, featuring a number of well-known actors traveling back in time 40 years to present the story of unique professional spots league.

Madonna, Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty, and David Strathairn were among a few of Hollywood’s heavy hitters that were in the film directed by Penny Marshall. It featured a number of playful and dramatic moments that took place over the course of a baseball season for the Rockford Peaches.

While the narrative and characters were created by Hollywood, the league being featured was not, and many were introduced to a trailblazing period in women’s sports history.

“A League of Their Own” featured the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was starter in 1943 by Cubs owner P.K. Wrigley and continued through 1954. It was one of the first pro leagues that featured women with over 600 participating on the 15 teams that took the field during its existence.

For many, the movie introduction to what those athletes did during a time when America was in a World War and how play would continue in the AAGPBL until 1954. The Rockford Peaches, who were spotlighted in the film, won four of the league’s 12 championships.

