CHICAGO – As we enter the third week of November, the fall sports season begins to wind down while the winter sports are starting to heat up.

A number of spots have already reached their tournament times while others are starting to wind down their regular season campaigns. Some schools have already claimed a national championship while others are on the verge of doing so.

That’s what makes this part of the season so unique for the “Campus Check-In” show as we featured a number of teams of local interest in a few different sports as we head towards the end of the fall season.

On this edition of the show, we check in with Illinois football and how their destiny for a Big Ten West title is no longer in their hands after two-straight losses. They might have to get help from Northwestern, who is struggling in a difficult 2022 season.

Notre Dame has won four-straight games as they now look ahead to their home finale against Boston College in South Bend, with a catch by their receiver getting a lot of national attention. NIU completed their midweek schedule with a loss to Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday.

A number of college programs are sending their thoughts and condolences to the University of Virginia football program after a shooting in Charlottesville left three players dead.

On the show we also checkout some of the basketball storylines from the first week of the regular season. We also salute a new national champion from the College of DuPage, who has two already this season.

You can see all of these stories in “Campus Check-In” for this week on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley, which you can watch in the video above.